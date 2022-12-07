Not Available

Every year, thousands of young people come to Hollywood to chase their dreams and while they're waiting to be discovered they've got to pay the bills. If they're dynamic, outrageous, and lucky, they work at the hottest place on the famous Sunset Strip - Saddle Ranch Chop House. Saddle Ranch takes us on a sexy, rock 'n roll mechanical bull ride into the lives, loves, and "fake it 'til you make it" dreams of the guys and girls who work at this iconic restaurant - from the hosts at the bottom of the totem pole, to the beautiful bartenders and wait staff, to the demanding managers who watch their every serve and pour. We'll also follow the staff in their daily lives as they struggle to make a career in show business. Some will go on to be celebrities themselves (Kelly Clarkson is just one of many former bartenders who is now a celebrity). Others will get distracted by the easy money, late nights and fast living of the Hollywood nightlife. Only a lucky few will see their lifelong dream come true. For some, it will be a bad dream that they can't wake up from. Others will discover working at "Saddle Ranch" is a dream come true of its own.