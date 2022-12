Not Available

Saddle Rash is a small town in the Old West. There's only been one episode, and I'm not sure if there will ever be any more. But it's narrated by a crazy old coot named Gummy. The first episode was about a gunslinger with no arms who came to town to seek revenge against outlaw Tommy Morgan. The show is from some of the people involved in such animated series as Dr. Katz and Home Movies.