Not Available

The series follows Southern California's elite rescue task force, SAF3 (pronouced "safe") , consists of the cream-of-the-crop from the sea, air, and fire divisions of the Malibu Fire Department. They are the heroes who answer the most challenging calls; specialists who collaborate, coordinate, and initiate daring rescues in the most dangerous venues to save human life, always aware of the harsh reality that one of them may not return.