Woburn Safari Park opens its doors and, for the first time, allows 'access all areas' to its 600 animals of 76 different species, seen in a unique perspective. Home to some of the most endangered wildlife on the planet, viewers meet dangerous carnivores to fragile new-borns, in unparalleled close encounters. Packed with drama, emotion and amazing beasts, the cameras go behind the scenes with the dedicated team of keepers, and follow how they care for the animals, how they keep them entertained and when it's necessary, call in the vet. There are disputes with the pride of lions, gory feeds and a shocking departure. Viewers will get up close and personal with the world's largest living land mammals, a herd of Asian elephants - from tusk removals to pedicures, dentistry to swimming, the series even culminates with a pending elephant birth. From the humorous to the shocking, creatures great and small, Safari Park Adventure will get you under the skin of safari park life, as never before.