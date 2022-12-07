Not Available

Safari Sisters is a 6 part series that encapsulates the life of Wildlife Filmmaker Kim Wolhuter. Alongside Kim are his daughters Penny and Lindy. They have been accompanying their dad on his daily film excursions since they were babies. It was the perfect opportunity for Kim to teach his daughters about the African bush and so carry forth the family tradition. Kim's father and grandfather were both rangers in the Kruger National Park. The Wolhuter family is legendary for the Lion attack on Harry Wolhuter, Kim's grandfather. Harry killed the lion with a knife as it dragged him off into the bush. Safari Sisters gives the viewer a chance to live the life of a Wildlife Filmmaker and to get educated about the rich African history of the bushland.