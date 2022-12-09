Not Available

A new panel show hosted by Rick Edwards, Safeword invites two celebrities into a studio to be mercilessly ripped by an array of comedians and each other, until they can’t take it anymore and have to deploy their ‘safeword’. The brave stars will have their public profiles scrutinised and their social media accounts hijacked as the rival panels poke around their personal and professional lives. The only thing that can help the celebrities is using their safeword to make it all stop.