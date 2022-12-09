Sagaji House

Not Available

Web drama, '4 Kinds of House' is a drama based on the stories of people who are used to living alone living in a shared home and opening up on their feelings and finding true love. When Na Yoon (Kim Joomi) looses her apartment, she pretends to be her cousin in order to move into an all-male sharehouse who turns out to be owned by the idol Sun Min (Lee Jaejin), known for his difficult personality and temper. As the rooms get occupied, they all change each others' lives.