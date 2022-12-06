Saigo Kara Nibanme no Koi

Not Available

From the former ancient capital, Kamakura comes a mature but bittersweet love story. Yoshino Chiaki is a 45 year old TV drama producer at a television network station. As she grows older, she becomes more concerned about her health and retirement rather than a romantic relationship with someone she loves. The dream life she imagined upon joining her company seems far away and no longer reachable. Will things change if she took a break from her routine life? Such questions lead her to Kamakura, where she searches for an antique house to settle in. This is where she meets Nagakura Wahei, a 50 year old man working for the city office. Wahei was separated from his wife by death, a heartbroken lonely single man with one child. Chiaki and Wahei are drawn to each other as they learn more and more about each other. However, Wahei's family gets in the couple's way with obstacles. Wahei's brother, Nagakura Shinpei being the first. Shinpei is carefree and somewhat lacking in luck, despite his good looking appearance. He courts Chiaki, creating a triangle relationship between the three characters. Wahei's sister, Mizutani Noriko is on the verge of a family breakdown, constantly nagging at those around her. She dislikes Chiaki for being in the same age range, with differing opinions about life. The other sister, an introvert who lacks connection with society and its standards, probes Chiaki's feelings in attempt to expose her inner self. Facing the challenges of interacting with each unique member of the family, Chiaki and Wahei together try to overcome them to attain a long-standing happiness. -- Fuji TV