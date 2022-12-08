Saijo no Meii

Not Available

Mikoto Saijou was born with a heart disorder - the two great vessels to his heart were crossed. At the ago of 10, Mikoto Saijou underwent a complicated surgery procedure performed by the great pediatric heart surgeon Dr. Mamoru Shindo at the Saihama Medical University Hospital to overcome his heart disorder. As a young adult, Mikoto Saijou was inspired by the work of Dr. Mamoru Shindo and, from that moment on, decided to become the greatest pediatric surgeon the world has ever known.