Saijo no Meii

Mikoto Saijou was born with a heart disorder - the two great vessels to his heart were crossed. At the ago of 10, Mikoto Saijou underwent a complicated surgery procedure performed by the great pediatric heart surgeon Dr. Mamoru Shindo at the Saihama Medical University Hospital to overcome his heart disorder. As a young adult, Mikoto Saijou was inspired by the work of Dr. Mamoru Shindo and, from that moment on, decided to become the greatest pediatric surgeon the world has ever known.
View Full Cast >