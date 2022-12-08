Saikou no Rikon

Not Available

"It's suffering. Anyway... marriage is a long-term torture". These are words uttered by Hamasaki Mitsuo, while at the dental clinic. He is a salaryman, working with a vending machine company. His career is not going smoothly, his health is failing, everything is tough-going for him. Most of all, the thing that causes him the greatest suffering, is his wife, Yuka. Married for over two years, he is not sure if he loves his wife, but one thing is for sure, they do not seem to be compatible in anything. One day, he bumps into his ex-girlfriend, Akari, with whom he had lived together for a short time and who has since married another man, Uehara Ryo... This drama explores the complex issue surrounding marriage nowadays. It especially focuses on the people from the 30's age group, which is referred to as the "confused age". Sandwiched between the "senpais" who cannot seem to get married, and the "kouhais" that are not interested in getting married, the thirty-somethings are said to represent the current state of confusion over marriage in Japan. By depicting their immatured attitude on marriage, this light-hearted drama hopes to shed light on 「What is marriage?」 and 「What is family?」. --Fuji TV