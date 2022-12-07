Not Available

In 1976 BBC camera crews were invited on board Britain’s best-loved warship, the aircraft carrier Ark Royal, to record what was intended to be her last voyage. As the Ark Royal sailed for America, the cameras captured a unique record of daily life on board for the officers and ratings, as well as the workings of an operational aircraft carrier with full a complement of fighter and bomber aircraft and helicopters. Sailor remains one of the best series ever made about the Royal Navy, as well as providing a historic record of the passing of one of Britain’s greatest fighting ships.