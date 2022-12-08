Sailor Zombie

Not Available

Two months have passed since a zombie epidemic began. Despite the chaos around, three high school students in sailor suits live ordinary school lives. Maiko (Nana Owada) is a transfer student. She hopes to become an idol. Even though Maiko goes through various incidents, her friendship with Momoka (Rina Kawaei) and Mutsumi (Juri Takahashi) deepens. One day, zombies attack people. Music comes out from the radio and the zombies stop their attack to dance. With this type of music, humans are protected from the zombies, but they can't find the music source. Since then, Maiko, Momoka and Mutsumi are threatened by the zombies.