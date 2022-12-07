Saint Beast

Not Available

The seal which was used to imprison the 2 fallen angels, Kirin no Judas and Houou no Luca, is broken and the two decides to get their revenge on God by getting rid of Heaven that had once been their home and create the true paradise which is Hell. Soon, the guardian angels on Earth begin disappearing, and no one in Heaven can explain the happenings. But there is a sense of a vengeful animal spirit at work, and so the Four Saint Beasts are called upon to investigate. The 4 Gods of Beasts attempts to rescue the guardian angels, as well as to find out what this evil animal spirit is...