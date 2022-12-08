Not Available

For centuries, Boston has been run by tough neighborhood crews that are in a constant battle for ultimate control and power. On the streets these crews are the law, the keepers of an old world way of life, running Boston's underworld with an iron fist. Now, for the first time ever, Discovery Channel is taking viewers to the front lines of this never-ending turf war between Boston's oldest rival crews in the new series SAINT HOODS, premiering Friday, August 2 at 10 PM ET/PT. With unprecedented access, Discovery will showcase three of Boston's most powerful crews, Southie, Roslindale, and Dorchester, as they vie for customers in the lucrative business of sports gambling. However, these businesses extend far beyond just taking bets.