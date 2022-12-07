Saint October

Not Available

During a case to catch a mysterious masked kidnapper who has been kidnapping young boys for a strange man, Kotono Hayama is working harder during this case. One night after returning home late alone, Kotono runs into a young boy who's crying alone. With no where else to take him, Kotono brings him back to her home at Joshuna's church where it is discovered that he has amnesia and cannot remember even his own name. While there, Natsuki Shirafuji, Kotono's friend and fellow detective, arrives to add further information to the kidnapping case. Suddenly, the masked kidnapper appears and successfully kidnaps the boy, but Kotono chases after him and gets the boy back after a short scuffle. Just when all looks lost, the boy uses a magical power to bestow onto Kotono a similar power in order to defeat the kidnapper. After she won, he reveals that he has remembered what his name is: Juan. Now the focus has turned to who is the kidnapper's boss who has been pursuing Juan.