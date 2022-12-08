Not Available

Saint Seiya Omega

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The first Saint Seiya TV series in 25 years. It will have an original story and new characters. The god of war and guardian of his namesake planet, Mars, was once sealed away by Seiya, but time has passed and his revival is at hand. Meanwhile, Saori Kido (Athena) is raising the boy Kōga, whose life Seiya saved, and he's been training every day to become a Saint in order to prepare for the coming crisis... Unaware of his destiny, when Kōga awakens to the power of his Cosmo hidden inside him, the curtain will rise upon the legend of a new Saint.

Cast

Hikaru MidorikawaPegasus Koga
Katsuyuki KonishiLionet Souma
Tetsuya KakiharaDragon Ryuho
Junichi SuwabeOrion Eden
Tatsuhisa SuzukiWolf Haruto
Kiyoyuki YanadaBear Geki

