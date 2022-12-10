Saint Seiya: Soul of Gold

Not Available

Transcending eternity, the 12 Gold Saints return to protect love and peace on Earth! They gave their lives to destroy the Wailing Wall to break the way for Seiya and the Saints in their battle against Hades in the Underworld! Though presumed to have perished, Aiolia and the other Gold Saints return to the beautiful earthly world of radiating luminescence! Why have these lost souls been brought back to life? Shrouded in this deep mystery, Aiolia becomes embroiled in a duel. When he burns his Cosmo to its limit…the Cloth of Leo transforms! In 2015, the Golden Cosmo is finally revived!