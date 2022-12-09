Not Available

Saint Seiya: The Hades Chapter

Toei Animation

OVA series of the Hades Chapter Arc from the manga. It is divided into 3 parts; "Sanctuary", "Inferno" and "Elysion" After the 12 Gold Saints sacrifice their lives to destroy the Wailing Wall, the Bronze Saints enter the deepest realm of the Underworld, Elysion, where they face off aganist Hades's two most powerful servants, The Twin Gods, Hypnos and Thanatos, before they can reach Hades for the final battle.

Cast

Toshio FurukawaThanatos (voice)
Akio ÔtsukaHades (voice)
Hideyuki TanakaNarrator (voice)
Issei FutamataHynos (voice)

