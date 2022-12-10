Sakura Wars: The Gorgeous Blooming Cherry Blossoms

Not Available

It's the year 1919, and Earth is in trouble. The forces of darkness are mounting, and the only way to stop them is to gather those who possess large amounts of spiritual energy. And, naturally, they're all young, nubile women (of a sort): Kirishima Kanna, the rough, tough, but kind karate master; Maria Tachibana, the Russian gun specialist; Iris Chateaubriand, the insanely cute French preteen psychic (always with her teddy bear Jean-Paul); Li Kouran, the Chinese mechanical genius; Kanzaki Sumire, the rather spoiled heiress of the company who develops the weaponry they all use; and Shinguji Sakura, an earnest, sweet-hearted country girl who has inherited a powerful sword technique. Plus, their male commander, Ohgami Ichirou, who is promoted from naval gofer to everyone's love interest somewhere in between episodes.