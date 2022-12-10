Sakura Wars: The Radiant Gorgeous Blooming Cherry Blossoms

Not Available

After more than a year of waiting, the unthinkable happens. Armies of mechanized soldiers advance on the capital with the pride of Hell in their wake. The Second Demon war is upon us! But the Imperial Floral Assault Unit is ready. They've been training hard with their steam-powered spirit weapons and look forward to meeting the demons on the battlefield. That is if they can ever stop fighting each other! Luckily, Ayame and Maria anticipated this problem and have agreed on a very odd solution: to appoint a young Navy man as commander! Will this work? Can young Ohgami lead the girls o unity and enable them to truly fight as one? Will love stop the demons, or will jealousy rule the day?