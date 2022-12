Not Available

The documentary tells the story of Salah Adbeslam, from his childhood years in a warm nest in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, about his radicalization, to his part in the bloody terror attack five years ago. Step by step, documentary maker Eric Goens takes the viewers into the subcutaneous world where jihadist leaders recruit petty criminals for their holy war. Salah Abdeslam was only one of them, but he became the face of evil.