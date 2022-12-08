Salamander

Not Available

Panic starts amongst the victims when safes are hacked in a small private family-bank. Only a small number of high society members are hit. Who ordered this hack? Who wants to disrupt the state? In complete panic the victims decide to conceal the robbery. The bank as well as the ministry of justice decide not to mention anything about it. But what they couldn't foresee was that police inspector Paul Gerardi by coincidence would find out about it. When he wants to investigate the case, he starts playing with his carreer, even his life.