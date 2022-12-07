Not Available

Salaryman Kintaro (1999)

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Dreamax Television

Kintaro Yajima comes to Tokyo and is hired by Yamato Construction Company when he saves the life of the company's CEO. A former leader of a motorcycle gang, Kintaro is known for his highly principled and forthright way of dealing with matters and is never afraid to tell his superiors exactly what he thinks. This has a tendency of irritating some; but when corruption from within the company begins to surface, he may be the only one who can stand up to it. This story is based on the best-selling comic book of the same title. --TBS

Cast

