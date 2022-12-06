Not Available

Sale of the Century was a long-running quiz show that was modestly successful in its native United States. But when producer Reg Grundy produced a version for Australia's Nine Network, it became a phenomenal success down under. This report, however, covers the U.S. versions of Sale of the Century. 1969-1974 version The original 1969 version was produced by William Jones-Al Howard Productions, and hosted by Jack Kelly (1969-1971) and former baseball star/contemporary baseball broadcaster Joe Garagiola (1971-1974). Three contestants, including a returning champion, competed to answer a series of questions, read rapid-fire style. Each contestant was spotted $20; correct answers were worth $5, wrong answers deducted $5 from the score. The game was interrupted at several points for Instant Bargains, which allowed the player in the lead to buy a take-it-or-leave-it prize at a heavily-discounted price (e.g., an $1,175 color TV-stereo console for $14); if there was a tie for the