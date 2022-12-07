Not Available

Writer Ben Mears, a former resident of Salem's Lot, returns to the town of his childhood haunted by his fascination with the Marsten House, a sinister old mansion that overlooks the small town. Both entranced by and fearful of the house, Ben attempts to rent it, but finds that another new arrival has beat him to the property; the mysterious Richard Straker. Ben's belief that the house is inherently evil and attracts evil men is soon vindicated as the town is struck by a series of mysterious deaths. From the novel by Stephen King.