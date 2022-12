Not Available

Sally Bollywood is a 12-year-old girl who, with the help of her neighbour and best friend Doowee, runs a detective agency called S.B.I. - "Sally Bollywood Investigations." Operating out of the Bollywoods' basement, Sally and Doowee make an ideal team. Thanks to Doowee's analytical brain and super gadgets, combined with Sally's detecting and Kalarypayatt skills, the S.B.I. can always solve even the toughest of mysteries! [http://www.abc.net.au/tv/programs/sally-bollywood/]