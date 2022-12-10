Not Available

Salty Tour is a travel variety program that emphasises on 2 things: Good quality for the price and Small Luxury. For every city/country, 3 of the cast members are assigned as 1-day tour guides and are given the same budget per person. The cast members will attempt to have the best vacation experience with a fixed price limit. The Small Luxury can only be won by the winning tour guide through the judging of the remaining cast members and invited guests for each day tour, in terms of food, places of interest and accommodation.