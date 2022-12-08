Not Available

Salvage Dawgs is a trip into a world of shrewd negotiations as Robert Kulp and Mike Whiteside — co-owners of one of the premier architectural salvage operations in the United States, Black Dog Salvage — bid on homes and buildings condemned to be demolished. Their goal is to secure the remarkable pieces of America's past hidden inside these old structures before they are lost forever. These salvaged vintage pieces include everything from doors, windows, mantels and more. Once they are recovered, the guys sell these valuable pieces to a wide range of clients, from construction workers to high-end interior designers, who use them to restore other historical buildings and add character to newer structures.