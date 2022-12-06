Salvage Hunters

Not Available

Drew Pritchard is a modern-day treasure hunter searching the back roads of the UK to discover hidden riches. With demanding customers, high turnover and one of the biggest decorative salvage yards in the UK, Drew is constantly on the road, crisscrossing the country in search of derelict gems and forgotten remnants. Drew loves the thrill of the hunt and while he gets his hands dirty in the country’s architectural backwaters, his crack team of restorers is back at the shop giving old and rare finds a new lease on life. Follow Drew and his crack team of specialists on a fascinating journey through the entire picking process – from the initial expedition, to renewal, and finally to resale. Showcasing his hard-earned knowledge and appreciation of salvage and restoration, each episode accompanies Drew on one big buying venture, such as setting off with an empty van and returning with a 20th century stained glass Gothic doorway from an Irish monastery – as well as the small, unpredictable adventures along the way. Simply discovering a treasure is only half the battle, as Drew must artfully convince owners to sell, and at his price. After a successful purchase, Drew and his team of experts bring the items back to Fabulously British Salvage, his tremendous 20,000 square foot showroom located in North Wales, to restore them to their original brilliance, before reselling them for profit. This is not an easy business, as any trip can feature the next great find or a bust that costs Drew and his team thousands. However, Drew’s keen eye and adroit negotiating skills are second to none – his passion and drive for success make him one of the best in the business.