Prepare to meet the strangest match made in bestie heaven -- Sam & Cat! Sam's loud, independent, and tough as nails, while Cat is sweet as pie and super flighty. But that doesn't stop this unlikely pair from becoming best buds and roomies! Together, they're a power duo with a love for fun and adventure -- it's just too bad that it doesn't come cheap. A booming out-of-home babysitting business quickly becomes the answer to their empty-pocket problems, but also an extra reason for countless wacky adventures to come!