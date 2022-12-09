Sam Fox: Extreme Adventures

Not Available

Sang-Tae is left with his two children after his wife passes away. Since that time, he lives with his two kids and parents-in-law. He works as a marketing team leader for a fashion brand. Mi-Jung works as an assistant manager at the same fashion company. 3 years ago, her husband had an affair with her friend and left her. She couldn't tell her kids the truth about their father and lied that their father went to work in America. To this day, the children still believe that their father is in America. Sang-Tae and Mi-Jung never thought about falling in love again, but they fall in love with each other.