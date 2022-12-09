Samac u braku

Not Available

This is a touching love story based on the novel by Mir Jam. The successful and young lawyer, Radmilo, is in love with a beautiful girl from Belgrade - Ljiljana, who he hasn't seen for years. She is in love with another man but, as he reveals that he is not willing to marry her, she accepts Radmilo's marriage proposal just to spite him. On their first wedding night she admits that she loves another and tries to leave the house but Radmilo asks her to give him three months so he could think of a good excuse for them to separate, since he lives in a small place where everyone knows (and talks about) everything. As it happens, during those three months emotions bloomed and what started with a fight continued with affection.