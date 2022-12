Not Available

Samantha oups! is a French sketch comedy series that was broadcast on France 2 from 2004 to 2007. The series deals with the life of a blonde young woman, Samantha Lo, and her brunette friend, Chantal Matieu. As part of the comedic nature of the series, the roles are played by men, with David Strajmayster playing Samantha, and Guillaume Carcaud starring as Chantal; Carcaud also plays various minor male and female roles in the show.