Same Bed, Different Dreams is a South Korean television entertainment program, distributed and syndicated by SBS every Monday at 11:10 pm. Before February 15, 2016 the program was aired every Saturday at 8:45 pm. It's a program where teens and their parents come and openly share their issues with the show’s panel, trying to resolve their problems with each other. Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny is a South Korean television entertainment program, distributed and syndicated by SBS. It's the second season of the show Same Bed, Different Dreams which underwent a format change, now focusing on the life of celebrity couples.