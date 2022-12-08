Not Available

NBC's animated series based on David Spade's stand-up material about his dysfunctional father. Viewers first encounter the Blake family when Hollywood star James (David Spade) attempts to prevent his mother (Julia Sweeney) from discovering that his father, Sammy (Spade again) is living with him. Unfortunately, neither James nor his brothers knows exactly what to do with the obnoxious old man. Maura Tierney and Andy Dick are among the other actors to contribute their voices to the show. ~ Rebecca Flint Marx, Rovi