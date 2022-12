Not Available

A series following the story of young turtles, Ricky and Ella, and their friends, Annabel the Octopus and Pipo the Butterfly Fish. Within the many fun, exciting adventures, we learn that life underwater is quite similar to life on earth and likewise, things rarely go as planned! Even if they live with the wise Sammy in the safe happy setting of a warm reef, our little turtles – just like little kids – won’t be able to resist the appeal of the big blue ocean!