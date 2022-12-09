Sammy J and Randy in Ricketts Lane

Not Available

Sammy J is a hopeless lawyer who six years into his legal career has yet to win a case. This is not helped by his tendency to wet himself in court, nor the relentless bullying of his sadistic boss Borkman. Randy hit rock bottom after the divorce from his wife, the host of a top-rating current affairs program, "Thumbs Down with Victoria Vincent". Apart from cheating on his wife, Randy's hobbies included gambling, drinking, and cheating on his wife. After Sammy J managed to lose him everything in the divorce case, he offered his spare room at Ricketts Lane to Randy for a fortnight but that was twelve months ago.