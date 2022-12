Not Available

Meet SamSam, the smallest of heroes. For a hero, he doesn't quite yet have super powers. But it doesn't mean he can't fly his own SamSaucer into space or can't deal with dirty rotten monsters. Sometimes he does need a little help from his cuddly SamTeddy, SamMummy or SamDaddy, as well as his friends. And granted, sometimes, using his noggin and a bit of imagination gets the work done, too.