Not Available

Samurai Champloo

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Shinichiro Watanabe

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fuji Television Network

From the makers of Cowboy Bebop comes Samurai Champloo! Sometime during the 17th-19th century, during the Japanese "Edo era", two Samurai Warriors known as Mugen and Jin, have a chance meeting with a 15 year old girl named Fuu. Through a series of events, Fuu leads the warriors on a quest into several differant Japanese locations to find the samurai who smells of sunflowers. Little do the 3 unique characters realize just where fate will take them through situations of sex, violence, and drugs.

Cast

Ayako KawasumiFuu
Kazuya NakaiMugen
Ginpei SatoJin
Akio ÔtsukaOkuru
Eiji MaruyamaBiwa Minstrel
Keiichi NanbaDenkibou

View Full Cast >

Images

31 More Images