Not Available

Samurai Gun is a manga series written and illustrated by Kazuhiro Kumagai and serialized in Weekly Young Jump. It was adapted into a 13-episode anime series directed by Hideki Sonoda. The anime is licensed in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany by ADV Films, which co-financed the series' production. There has been no announcement of the manga being translated into the English language. As the title suggests, it features samurai using guns.