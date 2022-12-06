Not Available

The Samurai Pizza Cats are a trio of crime-fighting super-heroes in the town of Little Tokyo, Japan. Wearing Samurai costumes, they burst through the air to the rescue from a humongous cannon connected to their headquarters - A fast food restaurant. Little Tokyo is populated by all kinds of animals. The official governor of the town is the Emperor, but since he became insane, a council takes care of the well-being of the village. One of the members of this council is called Seymour "Big" Cheese, who secretly wishes to take over control of the village.