Samurai Sensei

Takechi Hanpeita, a samurai of Tosa domain who campaigned for the expulsion of foreigners, unwittingly travels 150 years in time from the last days of the Tokugawa shogunate to present day Japan. Becoming a teacher at a private school run by Saeki Makoto in a village in the remote countryside through an unexpected turn of events, he solves all kinds of problems with methods unique to a samurai. Hanpeita is reunited with his good friend Sakamoto Ryoma, who quickly adjusted to modern times after travelling in time to the present slightly before him, and lives in Tokyo as a journalist called Narasaki.