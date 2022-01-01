Not Available

Samurai Spirits 2: Asura-Zanmaden (サムライスピリッツ2 アスラ斬魔伝) is a straight-to-laserdisc two episode OVA series first released on December 24, 1999. The story revolves around Nakoruru's humanistic beliefs that anyone with a heart has the right to live peacefully. Shiki, though apparently free from Yuga's influence, is recognized as a threat for the sorceress' return. Nakoruru struggles to peacefully defend her from her pursuers, which include the like of legendary swordsmen Haohmaru, Galford, and Asura.