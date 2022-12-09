Not Available

San Francisco International Airport is a television drama aired in the United States The series starred Lloyd Bridges as Jim Conrad, the manager of the gigantic San Francisco International Airport. Bob Hatten was his chief of security, an important role at a time when security was beginning to emerge as a real-life major issue in air transport. June was Conrad's secretary. Airport situations drawn from real life were addressed, such as protesting demonstrators, mechanical malfunctions, and similar problems.