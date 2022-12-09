Not Available

Sancharam, is the first telecast of a visual travelogue in Malayalam language television. It is being aired at prime time 12:30 p.m. to 01:00 p.m. on every Sunday in Asianet news television channel and re-telecasted three times in a week by Asianet’s main and subsidiary channels. It is presented by Santosh George Kulangara, and is based on his travels. The program has completed over 550 episodes and has been shot in more than 75 countries during the last 15 years. An internet edition of Sancharam is also available free of cost. In the website, viewers may choose the countries they wish to watch by using drop-down list with audio by commentator currently available in Malayalam. It claimed to be the first Internet television in Kerala. Sancharam is about to be shot in space by Santhosh George Kulangara who has been selected for the Virgin Galactic’s next space tourism programme, SpaceShipTwo. With this space journey, he is slated to be India's first space tourist. The editing of Sancharam is done by Labour India Publications Ltd..