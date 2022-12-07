Sanchez Get High: Pritchard VS Dainton

Not Available

Pritchard and Dainton - the better half of the Dirty Sanchez boys are back and are crazier than ever! These two are pushing the limits when it comes to humour, adventure and frankly downright stupidity. The series follows them looking for the ultimate 'highs' around the world. They did painful stunts in order to get a buzz, went naked skydiving, had painful tattoos to fit in with Filipino tribes, and tasted old remedies and substances such as ayahuasca and psilocybin mushrooms which are used in foreign countries to experience different feelings including hallucinations and euphoria.