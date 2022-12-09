Not Available

Sanditon

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Charlotte Heywood, a spirited and impulsive woman who moves from her rural hometown to Sanditon, a fishing village trying to reinvent itself as a seaside resort, is exposed to its “intrigues and dalliances” and the locals whose fortunes depend on Sanditon’s commercial success in a story of love and self-discovery in the 19th century. Inspired by Jane Austen’s unfinished final novel of the same name.

Cast

Rose WilliamsCharlotte Heywood
Theo JamesSidney Parker
Anne ReidLady Denham
Kris MarshallTom Parker
Crystal ClarkeMiss Lambe
Jack FoxEdward Denham

