Charlotte Heywood, a spirited and impulsive woman who moves from her rural hometown to Sanditon, a fishing village trying to reinvent itself as a seaside resort, is exposed to its “intrigues and dalliances” and the locals whose fortunes depend on Sanditon’s commercial success in a story of love and self-discovery in the 19th century. Inspired by Jane Austen’s unfinished final novel of the same name.
|Rose Williams
|Charlotte Heywood
|Theo James
|Sidney Parker
|Anne Reid
|Lady Denham
|Kris Marshall
|Tom Parker
|Crystal Clarke
|Miss Lambe
|Jack Fox
|Edward Denham
