Charlotte Heywood, a spirited and impulsive woman who moves from her rural hometown to Sanditon, a fishing village trying to reinvent itself as a seaside resort, is exposed to its “intrigues and dalliances” and the locals whose fortunes depend on Sanditon’s commercial success in a story of love and self-discovery in the 19th century. Inspired by Jane Austen’s unfinished final novel of the same name.