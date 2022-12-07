Sandrine's Paris

Not Available

Art historian Sandrine Voillet reveals the tempestuous history, immortal beauty and bohemian soul of the city she adores. Taking viewers through several centuries of Paris’ cultural history, she celebrates the art, literature, music, films and design that have combined to create the spectacular ‘City of Lights’. This is the tale of the lavish court of the Sun King, Louis XIV, and the sexual decadence of the revolutionary Paris; the crazy years of the early 1900s, played out in the Moulin Rouge and the Lapin Agile; the jazz explosion of the Thirties; and the Sixties heyday of hedonism, expressed through ‘nouvelle vague’, music and literature. Sandrine also discovers the cast of extraordinary characters who were inspired by the city, including the Marquise de Sévigné, the Marquis de Sade, Denis Diderot, Honoré Daumier, Auguste Rodin, Pablo Picasso, Josephine Baker, Christian Lacroix and Jane Birkin.