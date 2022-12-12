Sandwich Girl's Counterattack

Not Available

What does it mean to be a “sandwich girl”? Su Hsiao Ching is a young professional woman in her late 20s who faces pressures from all aspects of her life. She works hard to be successful in her career while also trying to balance the pressures from her family and personal relationships. Things take a more chaotic turn when two men enter Hsiao Ching’s life. Luo Cheng Kai is the new eccentric, demanding CEO of Hsiao Ching’s company who holds her career in his hands. Qu Zhih Jun is a professional photographer who becomes Hsiao Ching’s new landlord. What kind of power will these two men hold over Hsiao Ching’s professional and personal happiness?