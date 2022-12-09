Sangokushi

Not Available

In ancient China, only one law is followed: “every man for himself.” The political system is corrupt and unfair, and war is raging throughout the country. However, one man, Liu Bei, is different; he is a simple mat-weaver who one day discovers that he is in fact one of the possible heirs to the throne of China, and he longs for a change in his homeland. Alongside two fierce warriors, Guan Yu and Zhang Fei, Liu Bei sets forth on a journey for change, while strengthening the bonds of friendship and brotherhood with his newfound comrades.